The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 188.2 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.05 million and vaccinations soared to over 3.49 billion, with Indonesia recording the highest single day cases at 54,517, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Indonesia has recorded 54,517 newly-confirmed cases of Covid-19, marking the highest daily spike and bringing the total tally to 2,670,046, the Health Ministry said. The ministry on Wednesday also reported that the Covid-19-related death toll added by 991 to 69,210, Xinhua reported.

Additional 17,762 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the total number of recoveries from the pandemic in the Southeast Asian country to 2,157,363. The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number of vaccine doses administered stood at 188,284,090, 4,057,061 and 3,496,851,294, respectively.

US remains worst hit

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,946,217 and 608,104, respectively, according to the CSSE. Public health officials in Los Angeles, the most populous county in the US, have reported a monthly increase of more than 500 per cent in the number of new coronavirus case.

On June 13, the five-day average of cases was 201, while the five-day average on Tuesday is 1,095, up 544.8 per cent, Xinhua news agency quoted the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health as saying on Wednesday.

The test positivity rate has increased nearly 700 per cent from the 0.5 per cent seen a month ago to Tuesday's 3.4 per cent, according to the Department. The Department confirmed 1,103 new cases and 12 new deaths in the past 24 hours.

After the US, India follows in second place with 30,946,074 cases. The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (19,209,729), France (5,884,395), Russia (5,785,542), Turkey (5,500,151), the UK (5,252,443), Argentina (4,702,657), Colombia (4,565,372), Italy (4,275,846), Spain (4,041,474), Germany (3,746,935) and Iran (3,440,400), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 537,394 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (411,408), Mexico (235,277), Peru (194,752), Russia (142,877), the UK (128,797), Italy (127,831), France (111,609), Colombia (114,337) and Argentina (100,250 ).