India reported 38,792 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, and 624 deaths due to the virus, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Wednesday.

This is the 36th consecutive day when India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus cases. But the numbers are higher than Tuesday which stood at 31,443 and was the least recorded new Covid cases in 118 days.

The active cases have now come down below 5 lakh. The country has 4,29,946 active cases presently and has witnessed a total of 4,11,408 deaths so far.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 41,000 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 3,01,04,720 till date.

The Ministry said that a total of 38,76,97,935 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 37,14,441 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 43,59,73,639 samples have been tested up to July 13 for Covid-19. Of these 19,15,501 samples were tested on Tuesday.

On July 6, India recorded 553 deaths -- lowest since April 6. This was after May 23 when India saw a record fatalities with 4,454 deaths in 24 hours at the peak of the second wave.

The first death in the country due to the pandemic was reported in March 2020.