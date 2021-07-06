The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 184 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.98 million and vaccinations soared to over 3.2 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number of vaccine doses administered stood at 184,104,804, 3,983,508 and 3,220,930,100, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,722,994 and 605,567, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 30,585,229 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (18,792,511), France (5,848,973), Russia (5,568,104), Turkey (5,440,368), the UK (4,947,274), Argentina (4,552,750), Colombia (4,375,861), Italy (4,263,797), Spain (3,866,475), Germany (3,738,862) and Iran (3,270,843), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 525,112 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (402,728), Mexico (233,689), Peru (193,230), Russia (136,279), the UK (128,495, Italy (127,680), France (111,360) and Colombia (109,466).

UK reports sudden surge in cases

Britain has reported another 27,334 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,930,534, according to official figures released on Monday.

The country also recorded another nine coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 128,231. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Another country reporting a rise in cases is Myanmar, which reported 2,969 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, bringing the tally in the country to 168,374, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports.