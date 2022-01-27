Amid an ongoing resurgence across the world, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 361.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.62 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 361,819,327 and 5,625,717, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 9,873,273,690.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 72,906,511 and 876,052, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (40,085,116 infections and 491,127 deaths), followed by Brazil (24,560,093 infections and 624,717 deaths).

South Korea's daily Covid-19 cases hit over 14,000 on Thursday, breaking the record for a third consecutive day as the "highly contagious" Omicron variant spreads across the country at an unprecedented speed.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported 8,107 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest daily count so far in 2022, raising the nationwide caseload to 2,175,793.

Bulgaria reported a record number of 12,399 new Covid cases over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 903,676 so far, the country's health ministry said on Wednesday.

The other countries with over 5 million Covid cases are France (17,848,291), the UK (16,260,768), Turkey (11,167,927), Russia (11,129,318), Italy (10,383,561), Spain (9,529,320), Germany (9,145,836), Argentina (8,130,023), Iran (6,279,410) and Colombia (5,798,799), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (321,484), Mexico (303,776), Peru (204,587), the UK (155,221), Indonesia (144,254), Italy (144,770), Colombia (133,019), Iran (132,303), France (130,739), Argentina (120,019), Germany (117,166), Ukraine (106,205) and Poland (104,373).

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 10,609,112 as of Tuesday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.