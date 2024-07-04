Sharmin Segal has again landed herself in hot waters with her one of her statements. The Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar actress has been at the receiving end of a lot of hate and negativity ever since the OTT show's release. From being accused of bullying her co-stars to been branded with the tag of nepotism, the diva has faced it all.

Sharmin on the sets of Devdas

And now, her recent revelation of her times as a little child on the sets of Devdas has again hit the wrong note. A video of Sharmin revealing that she was just four years old when she used to roam around on the sets of Devdas has been shared on reddit. She added that she used to insist on sitting in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's lap.

What she said in the video

"4 saal ki thi mai, Devdas ke set par ghoomti rehti thi, props yaha se wha karti rehti thi. Aishwarya ki godi me baithna hai, Aishwarya ki godi me hi baithna hai. Mama mama.. mujhe Shah Rukh ki godi me nahi baithna hai, mujhe Aishwarya ki godi me hi baithna hai." (I was four when used to roam around on the sets of Devdas, moving props from here to there. I used to keep saying that I want to sit in Aishwarya's lap, not in Shah Rukh Khan's but in Aishwarya's lap).

Reddit users react

"I've begun to look back at Alia talking nonsense almost fondly ever since this woman surfaced," a reddit user asked. "Grew up literally on a movie set watching Srk & Ash, yet still can't act, emote or dance. What's the outcome of so many privileges?" asked another reddit user. "Her diction is so harsh. The way she speaks seems so unpolished for someone who had all resources available to her," a social media user commented.

"Why is she giving interviews post Heeramandi. You haven't received any critical acclaim. She's making people hate her more," read a comment. "So that's the trauma Aishwarya has been carrying all these years? Damn, my respect and sympathy for Aish," another comment read. "I'd be pissed if I were at work and also had to babysit my boss's needy and spoiled niece/nephew. So unprofessional of SLB!" read another one of the comments.

On the criticisms she received for playing Alamzeb in the show, Sharmin has said that people tend to focus on the negatives more. She added that she would take the feedback but has also been receiving a lot of love and adulation for the way she portrayed the character.