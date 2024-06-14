Aishwarya Rai Bachchan continues to enchant us with her beauty and charisma ever time she steps out of the house. Recently, some look test pictures of Aishwarya Rai as 'Mumtaz Mahal' from a shelved movie resurfaced on Reddit. The former Miss World looked ethereal and nothing less than a vision in those dreamy pictures.

Aishwarya seems to be doing absolute justice as Mumtaz Mahal in the pictures. Reddit users too couldn't stop themselves from going gaga over Mrs Bachchan's beauty. "I can't believe this is post Jodha Akabar. She looks much younger here," wrote a user. "If the Taj Mahal would be built for someone, it would be her," another user wrote. "Aishwarya didn't need any surgery or anything extra. Her simplicity was her beauty. Same with Katrina," a comment read. "She deserves a Taj Mahal," another comment read.

Reddit going gaga

"Sometimes I wish I could give Aish and Kat a long lecture and pep talk about how beautiful they r and should allow themself to age normally," a person on reddit shared. "Aishwarya Rai is amongst the most beautiful women of this millennium. You can't even compare her to mortals. She's in the league of Rani Padmini, Helen of Troy, Queen of Sheba, Nur Jahan, etc. She's born with an innate grace and regality," another one on reddit wrote.

"The only person for whom a Taj can be built today," a fan rightly said so. "My goodness this woman. I'm going to build taj mahal for her. What's the rate of marble on the market rn?" a quirky comment read.