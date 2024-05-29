Former Miss World and a regular at Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, made a head-turning appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. The actor looked stunning in couture designed by her friend and ace fashion designers, Falguni and Shane Peacock. On both days, the actor's outfits were high on glitter, especially her dramatic sleeves, which caught a lot of eyeballs.

The actor was criticised for her sartorial choice and netizens were of the view that she could have opted for better outfits. Despite having an injury on her arm, the actor walked the red carpet with panache and slayed like never before. She was accompanied by her daughter, Aaradhya, backstage. Aishwarya's daughter took utmost care of her mom and walked her to the media ops and red carpet.

Indian designer Falguni Shane Peacock designed the gown for Aishwarya

Several videos were shared by Aishwarya, especially elaborating her outfits and Aaradhya being by her side.

Indian designer Falguni Shane Peacock designed the day one gown of Aishwarya. The black gown had a puffy white sleeve and a long cape and featured 'velcro-ed' golden flower embellishments, and golden foil details on the bodice, that gathered pleats on the front.

For the second day, Falguni Shane Peacock designed Aishwarya's second look. She wore a glittering silver and blue gown adorned with tassels, an exaggerated headpiece attached on the back, and a long train.

Days after the Cannes festival, she delighted her fans with her ensembles and graceful walk. former Miss World dropped a series of monochrome pictures from Cannes on Tuesday.

Aishwarya drops BTS pics

She took to her Instagram and shared BTS (behind-the-scenes) photos from the dressing room, where she was getting ready, the make-up and final touches for diva was underway.

Aishwarya shared black-and-white pictures, which oozed elegance and charm. The 50-year-old actor looked surreal and breathtakingly beautiful.

She captioned the post, "#LorealParisCannes #LorealParis #CannesFilmFestival #WorthIt

In the photos, Aishwarya was seen getting her makeup done looking in the mirror. The monochrome pictures show Aishwarya applying mascara in one.

Needless to say, one can't take their eyes off seeing flawless beauty.

As Aishwarya's red carpet looks didn't go down well with her fans, netizens upon seeing Aishwarya's black and white pictures were of the view that rather than donning glittery gowns, she could have worn this bathrobe to the red carpet.

Take a look at the comments

Fans loved the monochrome photoshoot and flooded the comments section with praise for the actor.

One wrote, "Queen." Another commented, "Beauty means Aishwarya Rai."

A user remarked, "Indians don't say you look beautiful; we say you look like Aishwarya Rai."

Singer Harshdeep Kaur commented, "Beautiful inside out."

A user wrote, "She could have gone out like this on the red carpet and slayed."

Aishwarya calls her gown magical

Despite facing backlash, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan called her Cannes outfit magical; she told Vogue India, "The look of the last evening on the red carpet was designed by my dearest friends, Shane and Falguni Peacock. They called it 'Gilded Bloom.' To me, it was just magical. We agreed on creating a fresh look and keeping it easy and beautiful."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes journey began in 2002, when she made her red carpet debut wearing a Neeta Lulla saree and heavy gold jewellery for the premiere of her film Devdas. She was accompanied by her Devdas co-star Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The next year, she was on the Cannes jury.

Work Front

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan.' She is yet to announce her next film.