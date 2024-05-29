The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival saw the who's who from Hollywood, Bollywood and entrepreneurs walk the red carpet, putting their best foot forward.

Some of the popular social media influencers, like the Delhi-based fashion creator, Nancy Tyagi, Raj Shamani, Viraj Ghelani, Ayush Mehra, Namita Thapar, Niharika NM, and Ankush Bahuguna, among others, walked the red carpet. So did they pay? Or were they sponsored by brands?

Here's how much other influencers paid

As influencers made their way to the French Riviera, everyone had just one question: what are the influencers doing in Cannes? Well, it has been widely reported that the influencers had paid a hefty amount to walk the red carpet.

A Reddit post claimed that influencers like Masoom Minawala purchased tickets to the Cannes. Which it was further claimed that influencers like Masoom Minawala, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Ankush Bahuguna, Diipa Khosla, and even Nancy Tyagi have paid for their tickets. The screenshot reads, 'Nothing against any of them, but you wanna go, you gotta pay.'

The message further reads, 'Cannes collab reel with A+ creators is anywhere between 15-20L, with Nancy it was 8L.'

After the post went viral many Redditors came in to support Nancy. One backed Nancy saying, "So my friend worked for Cannes last year and she told me that people buy tickets to the red carpet ( approx 30lac). These people who buy tickets are businessmen etc. but many celebrities and influencers are sponsored by brands. Aishwarya Rai is sponsored by Loreal since ages. In the same way, Nancy was sponsored by Tanishq."

One fan wrote, "Wouldn't mind even if Nancy paid and went. At least she is talented and stitched her own outfits."

Another mentioned, "What if she even paid for it? It's still a dream come true. The girl is marketing herself and widening her audience. And about the part of being honoured, even if she bought the tickets, why wouldn't she? Even to buy the tickets, she's worked so hard."

Aishwarya Subramanyam spills the beans on how much influencers shelled out from their pocket

It all started when one of the digital creators, Aishwarya Subramanyam, whose Instagram handle is Otherwarya, took to her IG stories to reveal that who graced the film festival had paid a hefty sum to be a part of it. Taking to her Instagram stories, she discussed behind-the-scenes of Cannes. One of her followers replied to her stories and revealed that Nancy Tyagi, who is managed by Monk Entertainment, an agency run by the popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, paid around Rs 8 lakh to be at the film festival.

Here's the breakdown of who paid how much.

While the entrepreneur and content creator Raj Shamani 35 Lakh, Sharan Hedge gave 22 Lakh to Brut for a ticket. Also, popular content creator Vishnu Kaushal, who is famous for his comic videos, paid 25 Lakh to grace the Cannes Festival 2024.

For the unversed, Nancy Tyagi looked surreal in a pink ruffled gown and garnered much attention from the audience.