Indian cricketer Virat Kohli didn't perform well during the recently held Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Australia. In the first Test, Kohli made a strong start but ultimately failed to deliver, and his performance was met with disappointment. Additionally, the cricketer sparked controversy after shoulder-bumping young Australian cricketer Sam Kontas.

As we all know, after tying the knot with Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli has embraced spirituality and is often seen attending Lord Krishna's satsangs. He also frequently visits the renowned guru Neem Baba's ashram.

Anushka Sharma requests Prem-Bhakti; Virat Kohli bows down to Premanand Maharaj as they visit Vrindavan Dham with Vamika, Akaa

A week after India's disappointing performance in the Test series against Australia, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited Vrindavan Dham with their children—Vamika and Akaay. A video of the family bowing down together to pay their respects to spiritual guru Premanand Ji Maharaj has surfaced on social media. The video also shows a conversation between Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, and Premanand Ji Maharaj.

In the video, Anushka Sharma can be heard saying: "Pichli baar jab hum aaye the toh mann mein kuch sawaal the, mujhe laga ke poochungi lekin jo bhi baitha tha wahan pe unn sabne kuch na kuch vaisa sawaal kar liya tha. (Last time we came, I had a few questions in mind that I wanted to ask. But everyone else who was there asked similar questions.)"

Anushka continues, "When we were thinking of visiting you again, I'd been having a conversation with you in my mind."

Premanand Ji praises Virat Kohli, telling him, "When he plays cricket, it gives the whole country happiness. When he wins a game for India, the whole country bursts crackers," before adding, "Kya yeh inki sadhana nahi hai? (Isn't this his spiritual practice?) Even if it's just a sport, when he wins, the whole country gets happy."

Premanand Ji further adds, "Seva woh bhi hai, aur seva yeh bhi hai (Both acts are in service of a higher power)."

Virat Kohli can be seen smiling, interacting with, and taking care of his daughter Vamika. Anushka is seen holding Akaay. Anushka then asks Premanand Ji, "I would like to ask you to give us prem-bhakti."

Premanand Ji answers Anushka's question, saying, "Both of you are very brave. To achieve all this in the world and then turn towards bhakti (devotion) is very difficult. I think you will certainly receive the answer for your devotion."

The couple then respectfully performed a saashtaang pranaam to Premanand Ji, a traditional gesture in which they bow down fully, touching the ground with their forehead, chest, hands, knees, and feet, symbolizing humility and devotion.

Virat and Anushka have been long-term disciples of Premanand Ji and were seen conversing with the guru.

For those unversed, this is the second time Virat Kohli and Anushka have visited Premanand Ji, the first being in January 2023.