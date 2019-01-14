A girl has been raped by a person in a Hazaribagh forest, police said Sunday. Seeing a girl alone in Hazaribagh on Friday, the person forcibly huddled her into his SUV, took her to a forest in Tati-Jharia area on Hazaribagh-Bagodar road (NH-100) and raped her, they said.

The girl, who came to Hazaribagh from Raj Dhanwar in neighbouring Giridih district to purchase medicine, was waiting for a bus to return home when the incident happened, police said.

After committing the crime the accused left her in the forest and fled.

The victim was found by villagers who took her to Hazaribagh Mahila police station, where she lodged an FIR.

Baby Jha, the officer-in-charge of the Mahila police station, took her to a hospital for medical examination.

A police team recovered a purse from the spot which led them to the suspect — Ashok Kumar Gupta — who hails from Dhanbad, Jha said.

"We have informed Dhanbad police about the incident and asked them to arrest the culprit," she said.