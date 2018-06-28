10 BSF Jawans going to J&K on army special train go missing

As many as 10 Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers went missing from a special army train between Bardhaman and Dhanbad railway stations on Wednesday.

The missing jawans' commander lodged an FIR at the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Mughalsarai stating that the jawans were 'absent without leave.' The special train left for Samba Sector in Jammu with 83 soldiers in West Bengal. During a halt at Mughalsarai railway station, the soldiers were counted and it was found out that 10 were missing. The police are investigating the matter.