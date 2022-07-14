Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal, who is known for a hit track like 'The Angrezi Beat', has released his latest single 'Mutiyare Ni'. For the first time, the video features Gippy along with Ukrainian model Olya Kryvenda.

Gippy says: "The name 'Mutiyare Ni' (that means 'oh lover!') is an ode to a lover's beautiful girlfriend to let her know how much he loves her, appreciates her beauty, but hesitates in admitting the same."

More than that, featuring an Ukrainian model may further highlight India's hope for the end of the ongoing Ukrainian war.

Gippy Grewal's latest track ' Nach Punjaban' from Bollywood film 'Jug jugg Jeeyo' starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani received a good response, shares further about his shooting experience with co-actor Olya.

"The song is shot amidst the beautiful shores with Olya who is an extremely talented artist who helped us portray the accurate thought behind this song. 'Mutiyare Ni' is a story of a young boy, who struggles to confess his feelings and admiration to the girl of his dreams and ultimately falls short of words. But I feel after 'Mutiyare Ni' I have eased this struggle a little bit."

Presented by Believe Artist Services and Humble Music, 'Mutiyare Ni' is written by lyricist Happy Rajkoti and the music is produced by Avvy Sra.

(With inputs from IANS)