It looks like Bollywood is finally recovering from back-to-back duds. Ram Mehta's comedy-drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Singh has raked in Rs 40 crores at the box office in four days.

On its opening day the film collected Rs 9.28 crore, this was followed by Rs 12.55 crore on day two. On day three it minted Rs 15.10 crore taking the opening week numbers to a total of Rs 36.93 crore. On its first Monday, the film looked steady with a drop of 45-50 percent.

After an impressive weekend collection, #JugJuggJeeyo has a fair Monday as well. The film mints 4.82 cr on its 4th day. Total - ₹ 41.75 cr nett. pic.twitter.com/0aQbjhQ78s — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 28, 2022

The day four collection was expected to be between Rs 4.50-4.75 crore net, but the official figures fared the expectations and grossed Rs 4.82 crores taking its total to Rs 41.75 crores approximately.

#JugJuggJeeyo fares very well in Weekend 1... Gains on Day 2 and 3 positive sign... Multiplexes fantastic, yield big revenue, while mass circuits bloom on Day 3... Needs to maintain a strong grip on Day 4... Fri 9.28 cr, Sat 12.55 cr, Sun 15.10 cr. Total: ₹ 36.93 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/SBRokXUZCZ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 27, 2022

