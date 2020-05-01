Pregnant Gigi Hadid and Serena Williams have known each other for a long time and both share a good bond. For the first time the pair will join to play a tennis match, a virtual one on May 3. The 'Stay at Home Slam' will be streamed on the newly launched Facebook Gaming app.

Reportedly, the model-athlete competition is organized by IMG Tennis and will feature Hailey Bieber and Naomi Osaka, Karlie Kloss and Maria Sharapova, Venus Williams, and DeAndre Hopkins, among others.

The winners will also get $25,000 to donate to their desired charity. The winners will receive $1 million more to donate.

In the testing times of coronavirus pandemic, the celebrities and the other partners are raising money for tackling the virus and a few weeks ago, Lady Gaga hosted the One World: Together at the Home concert to raise funds.

We have seen Serena on the field, fiercely fighting for the game and it would be interesting to see how the tennis star plays virtually along with Gigi Hadid.

Gigi Hadid is expecting her first child with beau Zayn Malik and the news was confirmed by her mother.

It's unclear if Gigi will get back to work post having a baby. In an old interview, she had once said, "I love the creative side of fashion, it's so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I'm so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I'll take up full-time cooking!"