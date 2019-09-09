The tennis world in the last two decades has been dominated by the 'Big 3' consisting of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic in the men's section and Serena Williams in the women's section.

There were many players who had raised the bar by upsetting them but most of them had shortlived spells of success or became pretty much inconsistent. On September 8, a 19-year-old girl from Canada aroused some hopes that there will be someone who will continue to entertain the tennis world after the legendary players retire.

Bianca Andreescu, who was born in Mississauga, Ontario, to Romanian parents 19 years ago stopped Serena Williams from winning her 24th Grand Slam title and gave hopes to tennis fans for a brilliant career ahead.

The Canadian lass is the first person from her country to win a singles Grand Slam title and the first teenager to win a major singles title since Maria Sharapova in 2006.

In her match against Williams, the 19-year-old was ruthless as she pounced on every second serve of the American and dominated the game from the start. She did not let the 37-year-old player take hold of the match at any point who was en route to complete her 24th Grand Slam win.

Her defeating the six-time US Open champion in her own country was a pure display of passion and the want of winning more. The teenager was elated with joy and was in sheer disbelief much similar to her senior counterpart who did not expect such a shocker. The scoreboard read 6-3, 7-5, which honestly portrayed her performance against the world number one.

Last year, the Romania-born girl whose parents came to her matches with her dog, won 44 out of 48 WTA matches. She missed out on Wimbledon due to a shoulder injury after her exit in the second round of the French Open. But the Canadian came back strong and took her game to that level of winning a major which many dream of.

Williams, who was on the brink of winning her seventh US Open title had to settle for the runner-up position because of her much-younger opponent.

The Canadian teenager whose favourite player is Simona Halep has a brilliant record against the top-10 women players in her career. She has won all the matches she has played against players who are in the top-10 ranking of the sport in recent times.