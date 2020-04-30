The rumours about Gigi Hadid's pregnancy have finally been laid to rest. The super model's mother, Yolanda Foster finally confirmed the news of Gigi's pregnancy.

The Victoria Secret's model is indeed expecting her first child with beau Zayn Malik. The supermodel who recently celebrated her 25th birthday is 20 weeks far along.

The RHOBH star and mother to two supermodels said that she was "still shocked" by the news. She further added that "Of course we are so excited. I'm excited to become a grandmother in September especially after I lost my mom so recently."

Talking about the next chapter in all their lives, Yolanda added, "But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed."

The former supermodel herself could not contain her excitement and also revealed, "I can't wait to become a grandmother." Yolanda also shared the sex of the baby. The couple is having a baby girl.

Gigi also took to her Instagram to share a few snaps with her sister Bella Hadid. Surprisingly even at 20 weeks, Gigi's stomach looked relatively flat. In fact, there were no signs of a baby bump whatsoever. But given the fact that Gigi height is close to a whopping 5 '10, it may take a while for her body to show a baby bump.

The two sisters can be seen posing and feeding their farm animals. Although shot at home, the pictures look nothing less than a photoshoot.

It's unclear if Gigi will get back to work post having a baby. In an old interview, she had once said, "I love the creative side of fashion, it's so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I'm so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I'll take up full-time cooking!" For now, we wish this mama good health!