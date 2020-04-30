Super model Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik's relationship has been the talk of the town for many years now. The couple is famous for their on again and off again never ending saga. But the biggest twist to their story is the news of Gigi and Zayn expecting their first child.

The couple who reportedly got back together in early 2020 is in a good place with a baby on the way. A close source to their families revealed the details of Gigi's pregnancy to Entertainment Tonight.

"Gigi and Zayn are expecting their first child together and the couple is very excited!"

The source added, "Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while as she's only a few months along. Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed."

Gigi has been quarantining with her family and possibly Zayn too. She had recently shared snippets from her 25th birthday party where she could be seen holding two '2' and '5' shaped balloons alongside Zayn and sister, Bella Hadid.

She shared another post with her family members and captioned it as, "Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!!"

The 25-year-old Victoria's Secret supermodel and the 27-year-old musician have not yet confirmed the news on their individual social media accounts, nor has Gigi uploaded any pictures of her bump. Anyhow, here's wishing this power couple a happy quarantine, good health, and many wonderful memories ahead.