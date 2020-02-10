Gigi Hadid strutted her stuff on the catwalk for Tom Ford. The model looked gorgeous in a sheer dress as she sauntered down the runway. Gigi risked a wardrobe malfunction by daring to go braless in the see-through dress.

We have to say, she did look fierce as she showed off her walk. She posted a video to her Instagram and captioned it: Last night- @TOMFORD's West Coast ! ✨

Thank you forever and always Tom and @carineroitfeld- I will never forget your support from the beginning, and it will never stop being an honor!! @pg_dmcasting #TOMFORDAW20

Gigi is one of the most sought after models in the world and after watching this video, we can see why. Speaking to Vogue Arabia about her parents and her upbringing Gigi said: "My parents put an importance on doing well in school and were always supportive of anything I wanted to try extracurricularly. Focusing on my sports, doing art, being outside, and spending time with friends took up most of my time, like most kids. My parents never made their success an excuse for me; I always knew that after high school I was expected to work towards supporting myself, so I never put all my eggs in the modeling basket."

It is known that Gigi Hadid is the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Yolanda Hadid and businessman Mohamed Hadid. Her sister Bella was recently spotted getting cosy with "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star and fellow model Kendall Jenner.

Chanel is reportedly celebrating its 16th annual Métiers d'Art show which takes place outside the traditional fashion schedule. Gigi Hadid is making quite the name for herself as a model. You can check out the video here: