An image apparently captured by an aviation camera in Alaska, USA, on June 16 is now trending on online space. The image shows a bizarre UFO, similar to the flying objects which we have seen in Hollywood sci-fi flicks. The object featured in the image is flying not far off from the ground, which indicates that it had its take off just a few moments before.

The eerie sighting was initially noticed by YouTube channel Birmingham Skies. In the video uploaded on YouTube, the narrator has claimed that the original image of the creepy sighting was deleted from the database by the Federal Aviation Authorities.

The video later gained popularity when it was shared on conspiracy theory channel 'Disclose Screen' and it has racked up more 29,000 views.

Neal Evans, the conspiracy theorist who runs 'Disclose TV' said that the object spotted in the image is very similar to the one we have seen in the film 'Alien VS Predator'.

As the video went viral, conspiracy theorists strongly argued that this flying object might be an alien mothership from outer space. Alien enthusiasts believe that extraterrestrials have been visiting earth for hundreds of thousands of years, and they are closely monitoring the activities of humans.

In the meantime, a section of other conspiracy theorists revealed that this flying object might be an anti-gravity vessel included in Donald Trump's new US Space Force.

"That is impressive! It's not a bird and it's not a plane or helicopter either. It reminded me of the black knight satellite a little bit, to be honest," remarked Gaz Pyrotechnics, a YouTube user.

Jeremy Merriman, another YouTuber said: "I don't know... It's not like any of the craft I've seen. Kinda looks like something alive. Strange looking but, I'm gonna call it non-alien."

However, skeptics argue that the bizarre object in the video could be a bird or seagull. But UFO buffs make it clear that no bird in the planet is as gigantic as this, and they insist that aliens have visited the earth.