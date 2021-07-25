The state of Himachal Pradesh, this monsoon season, has been suffering from loss of life and property due to one natural disaster after another. The Himachal State police had last week issued a travel advisory which clearly stated an increase in the number of cloud bursts, landslides and flash floods in the coming days. On its Twitter, the public advisory issued stated that being informed about weather conditions and news broadcast is important before traveling to the state.

Tourists killed in landslide

However, on Sunday afternoon of July 25, nearly nine tourists lost their lives and three were injured while traveling to Chitkul, a famous tourist spot in the Kinnaur district of Himachal, approximately 200 km from Shimla. The accident occurred as chunks of big rocks resulting from an active landslide hit their moving vehicle.

The horrific video capture of the landslide near the Batseri area of Sangla Valley, currently viral on social media, shows massive chunks of rocks sliding down the mountaintop, destroying everything on its way. While a few rocks went crashing into the Baspa river, another hit a tourist vehicle driving to Chitkul killing nine passengers including the driver, injuring two passengers and another person who was passing by. The end of the video, shows a giant rock hurling at an iron bridge called the Batseri bridge, making it collapse into the river.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on the incident on social media. The rescue efforts were initiated soon after and relief is being provided to the injured.

Pradeep Sangwan from Rakcham village near Batseri shared on Twitter, "Thank you @ITBP_official for quick & prompt rescue operation although the damage was too much."