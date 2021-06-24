In a bizarre incident, Kullu SP, Gaurav Singh an IPS officer, and security officers of the Chief Minister of the state had a physical altercation. The incident happened during the visit of Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. According to reports, there was a fierce clash between the security officer posted in the security of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and SP Kullu Gaurav, who arrived in Bhuntar to welcome Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. The developments occurred when Gadkari got down from the vehicle to meet the farmers.

During the scuffle, slogans were also raised in favour of the Superintendent of Police of Kullu by the farmers and the videos of this incident went viral. There was a stir when the video of this whole incident, which took the state to shame in front of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, went viral. On the instructions of the Chief Minister, Central Range Mandi DIG Madhusudan has initiated the investigation. At the same time, seeing the seriousness of the matter, DGP Sanjay Kundu also left for Kullu from Shimla.

Clashes broke out between SP Kullu Gaurav Singh and CM @jairamthakurbjp personnel incharge in kullu during Nitin Gadkari's visit to Himachal Pradesh. @PoliceKullu pic.twitter.com/5c9FfLPZxN — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) June 23, 2021

What led to the scuffle?

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur along with his security reached Bhuntar airport to receive the minister. According to the protocol, only the Chief Minister's vehicle was to be included in the convoy of Gadkari's vehicles and the rest of the vehicles were to follow the convoy, but there was a dispute between SP Kullu and Additional SP CM Security regarding the inclusion of vehicles in the convoy. Things went out of control when the convoy stopped at one place, there was an altercation between the SP and the Additional SP.

During the argument, the SP slapped the Additional SP. When the in-charge was slapped, the staff of CM security got furious and started trying to surround the SP. When the SP tried to escape, the Chief Minister's PSO Balwant Singh kicked Gaurav. Meanwhile, the local people came out on the road and started creating ruckus standing in front of the Chief Minister's car in favor of the SP.