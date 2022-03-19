Spiritualists strongly believe that ghosts are real. According to these people, human beings who had died due to unnatural causes will remain on this earth as ghosts and demons, and they will manifest their tricks on normal people living in the world. However, a top paranormal expert believes that ghosts have become dormant, and now, they are unable to manifest their tricks.

Ghosts are becoming inactive

Dr Paul Lee, a top paranormal expert says that ghosts have become dormant in UK's top demon hot spots, and they are now very inactive.

Lee made this conclusion after analyzing alleged paranormal activities in various hotspots for ghostly events within the United Kingdom.

"t does seem as though many famous ghosts are either dormant or have faded away or moved on. It could be that a spirit had a natural source of energy to begin with which has dwindled away over time, leaving them without the reserves to manifest anymore," said Lee.

Ghosts can recharge themselves

Lee who holds a PhD in nuclear physics also noted that ghosts are capable to recharge themselves, which is one of the reasons behind their sudden appearances and disappearances.

"It may be that ghosts can be recharged. You sometimes hear stories of ghosts suddenly appearing again after many years' absence," added Lee, Daily Star reports.

Despite repeated claims by spiritualists regarding the existence of ghosts, scientific experts have always dismissed the existence of soul, ghosts and demons. According to scientific proponents, human life ends when the brain stops functioning.