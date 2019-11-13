A prank goes awfully wrong in Bengaluru after seven YouTubers were arrested by the city police on Monday (November 11) for scaring people dressed up as a ghost in blood-stained white clothes and wig.

The incident took place at Sharifnagar near Yeshwanthpur, where the youth were ghost pranking commuters on the road and people sleeping at the pavements at night for their YouTube channel "Kooky Pedia". However, their stunt did not go as planned after an auto driver filed a complaint at Soladevanahalli police station.

Bengaluru police arrests seven youth

The police arrested the seven youth identified as Shaan Nallik (22), Mohammed Akhyub (20), Yousef Ahmed (20), Sajeel Mohammed (21), Syed Nabeel (20), Nived (20) and Saakhib (20).

Their prank videos have gone viral on the internet soon after they were arrested by the police. In the videos, the young men dressed up like "ghosts" can be seen running towards people and scaring them. In most of their videos, they can be seen scaring motorists and autorickshaw drivers.

The accused youth has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention). DCP North S Kumar said that "The youths were forcefully stopping and scaring the passersby. They were arrested under bailable sections and given bail in the police station itself," reports ANI.