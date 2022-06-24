The possible existence of ghosts and souls has been perplexing spiritualists for ages. Even though medical experts consider death as the end of human life, spiritualists strongly believe that a human being continues its journey in a different realm after taking the last breath.

And now, a paranormal investigator has claimed to have seen a 'sexy' ghost in a pub. Rachel Parsons who runs the popular Retford Ghost Hunters revealed that she was taken aback by a handsome figure who proceeded to woo her while she was spending time in a pub.

The ghost who flirted with a paranormal investigator

In an exclusive interaction with Daily Star, Parsons talked about her extraordinary experience with the handsome ghost.

The 50-year-old investigator revealed that the alleged incident happened last September.

"We've had some flirtatious spirits. We went to a very, very old pub and I sensed this guy who was, well he was stunning to be fair," said Parsons.

She added, "I can't believe I'm saying this but he was this stunning guy with a ruffled shirt and we had what we call a word bank so spirits can manipulate it and spell words out."

Rachel also shared these moments in a Facebook live stream, and we can see Rachel informing her colleagues that the spirit is very handsome.

"l will tell you something right, I've never seen such a, he's so handsome, he's so dark and handsome, he's absolutely beaut, quite sexy actually, I've never seen such a sexy ghost. He is lovely, lovely dark hair," added Parsons.

Do humans have a non-physical part related to spirituality?

The revelation of Parsons has now gone viral on online spaces, and it has made many people believe that the existence of ghosts could be real.

A few months back, Dr. Bruce Greyson, professor emeritus in psychiatry at the University of Virginia suggested that humans have a non-physical part which is related to spirituality.

"I am convinced now, after doing this for 40, 50 years, that there is more to life than just our physical bodies. I recognize that there is a non-physical part of us. Is that spiritual? I'm not sure. Spirituality usually involves a search for something greater than yourself, for meaning and purpose in the universe. Well, I certainly have that," said Greyson.