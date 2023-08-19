Abhishek Bachchan is back with a bang. Reviews for Jr Bachchan's and Saiyami Kher's Ghoomer and the film seems to have won over both the audience and the critics. The poignant tale of sportsman spirit and perseverance has received thunderous applause from all quarters. Social media is going gaga over the film's plot and the brilliant acting of the starcast.

Social media wowed

"Just caught #Ghoomer on the big screen, and @JuniorBachchan's acting is pure gold! His dedication to the role shines through, making this cricket drama an instant favorite. Hats off to the team for delivering a captivating movie experience!" one user wrote. "Abhishek Bachchan's career best and easily the Best Film of 2023," another user wrote. "Be ready to sweep away all awards," commented a Twitter user.

Netizens going gaga

"Heartfelt emotions, gripping acting – #Ghoomer has it all. @juniorbachchan's performance deserves a standing ovation," another Twitter user commented. "Just watched film #Ghoomer and it's very emotional film.R Balki's direction is brilliant. Highly Educated people and audience of high end Multiplexes will like the film. #SaiyamiKher and #Abhishekbachchan are at their best," was another one of the comments.

No negative reviews

"Bravo @JuniorBachchan for hitting it out of the park with your performance in #Ghoomer Your dedication to the role and the depth you brought to your character is commendable. This cricket drama is a definite winner!" another one of the comments read. Directed by R Balki, the cricket drama also has a cameo by Amitabh Bachchan. Abhishek is also one of the producers of the film.