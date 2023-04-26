Aryan Khan has finally made his directorial debut that too with his father Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who became his first muse. The new debut director and the 'Pathaan' actor took to their social media handles to share a glimpse of the new project or rather venture.

According to reports, Aryan shot the advertisement of his luxury streetwear brand named D'yavol X with Shah Rukh Khan in the ad.

Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh shared a teaser of the ad and wrote, "X marks the spot. 24 hours to go." Aryan shared the same on Instagram with the caption, "ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVW_YZ. X will be here in 24 hours." However, this is not the first time when the father-son duo has teamed up. Earlier they worked together lending their voice in Disney Pixar's The Lion King. In the Hindi version of the movie, Shah Rukh Khan dubbed for Mufasa while Aryan voiced for son Simba.

But this father-son duo working together is not new in the industry. Earlier, we have seen quite a few actors working with their sons in different projects. Here's a look at those celebrated father-son duos from the tinsel town.

Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor

In 2013, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor collaborated with his late father Rishi Kapoor in the movie titled 'Besharam'. The film also featured Neetu Kapoor that brought the entire family together on the screen.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

The moment we talk about this father-son duo, we can literally revisit the iconic moments of the song 'Kajra Re' from 'Bunty Aur Babli' featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. However, this is not the only time when they have worked together. The Bachchan duo have appeared in films such as 'Sarkar', 'Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna' and 'Paa'.

Sunil Dutt and Sanjay Dutt

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has worked on four films with his father actor Sunil Dutt. The father-son duo appeared together in films such as 'Reshma Aur Shera', 'Rocky', and 'Kshatriya'. Sunil Dutt made his last appearance on screen with his son in the film titled 'Munna Bhai MBBS'.

Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan made his acting debut in 2000 with his father Rakesh Roshan's directorial film 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai'. Since then, the duo has worked on several projects, including 'Koi Mil Gaya' and India's superhero franchise film 'Krrish' series.

Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor

Anil Kapoor, who is a doting father to three of his children; Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Harshvardhan Kapoor. The 'Mr. India' actor collaborated with his son in Anurag Kashyap's 'AK vs AK'. The father-son duo has also shared the screen together in Netflix film 'Thar'.