Abhishek Bachchan's Ghoomer has won over the audience and the critics. Helmed by R Balki, the film has been receiving glorious reviews. An absolute tear-jerker and a story of love for cricket and grit; the Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher film seems to have ticked all the right boxes. Several Bollywood celebs and sports personalities have poured in their review for the film. Let's take a look.

Amitabh Bachchan: "It is beyond all doubt that GHOOMER is a very superior film ... I say this as a Father yes, but also as a long-standing member of this fantastic fraternity .. at this young age Abhishek and in the duration of the time you have been in the Industry, you have played the most complex characters with immense conviction, diversity and aplomb .. each one difficult, different and each .. successful ." He added, "My pride has no bounds ..it has been tough to be in reserve on compliments and facts, but .. NO MORE .. it has been spoken and shall be spoken ever," Big B wrote on social media.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also shared a reel of the movie and dropped several heart emojis.

Virender Sehwag: "Kal maine Ghoomer picture dekhi. Bahut ajhi lagi. Bahut dino ke baad cricket ki picture dekhne mein bahut anand aaya. Kyunki isme cricket to hai magar emotion bhi hain aur sportsperson ki struggle kya hoti hai iska idea bhi aajayega aapko, khaskar injury se wapis aana kitna alag level ka struggle hai ye pata chal jayega," Sehwag said in a video.

(I watched Ghoomer yesterday and loved it. After a long time a film on cricket impressed me. There is cricket in it but also emotions and a sportsperson's struggle especially after coming back from an injury)

"Maine waise spinner ko respect nahi deta hu magar Saiyami Kher ne jo ghoomer dali hai wo lajawab hai. Ye role bahut hi mushkil tha magar unhone emotional kar dia. Waise main coach ki bhi sunta nahi tha magar Abhishek Bachchan ne aisi acting ki hai ki aapko unki baat zarur sunni padegi. 18 August ko Ghoomer zarur dekho family ke saath aur inspire ho jao. Jaise Bachchan sahab ne kaha, main bhi kah raha hu, 'I love this game'. Dher saare aansu leke jana kyunki aapko rulayegi bhi," he added.

(I don't give respect to spinners but what Saiyami has done is incredible. The role was very difficult and emotional. I don't listen to coaches but Abhishek Bachchan's acting is so well that you'll have to listen to him. Bring your tears too as the film will definitely make you cry).

Harsha Bhogle revealed he went to watch the film with a little bit of unease as he knew a lot of people personally and wasn't sure how they would weave the story onscreen. He added, "Then there was Abhishek Bachchan. I think he lives the role of the coach.Sometimes you can have a coach who's trying to motivate a player, whether it's the hard way or the soft way, but sometimes the lines can appear a little straight out of a motivational lecture. I love the way Abhishek married the two into his character. I could recognize a couple of cricketers within the that Abhishek plays, but I'll leave it for you to decide.But needless to say, he is outstanding especially in the first half."