Rashami Desai is one of the most talented actresses on the small screen. From giving hit shows like Uttaran and Dil Se Dil Tak, to making her mark in various reality shows; Rashami is one of the biggest names in the industry. However, the diva often falls prey to body shaming and fat shaming who choose to overlook her contribution to the entertainment sector.

Rashami gets trolled, fat shamed

Trolls attack the actress every time she steps out and something similar happened during her recent outing. Rashami recently attended Ankit Tiwari's birthday bash in Mumbai. Bigg Boss 18 winner Karanveer Mehra was also present at the event. Rashami and Karanveer, who have worked together in Pari Hoon Main, shared cute moments together as they hugged and KV planted a kiss on Desai's cheeks.

Rashami looked beautiful in a denim outfit but trolls couldn't stop themselves from trying to pull the actress down. "She used to look so good in Uttaran but now," wrote a user. "Looking so bad," another user commented. "Looking horrible," read a comment. "Get slim, you are getting rounder by the day," another comment read. "Is she ok?" a person asked. "Her face is turning big day by day," another person dropped this comment.

"Must be finding difficult to breathe," a social media user wrote. "What happened to her, looks like she have gone through some trauma," another social media user wondered. The comment section was filled with words like "Fat", "Buffalo" and what not.

Rashami on body shaming

Rashami has often spoken about being trolled or body shamed. "Criticism about the body isn't just limited to women but even men. Be it women or men, fat shaming of any form and type isn't cool and shouldn't happen. You never really know the exact reason why someone is of a certain weight. What if they are trying to lose weight but are unable to due to certain complications? It's like adding salt to someone's wound," she had said in an interview.