'We didn't see each other's face, no conversation for 9 months ': Rashami Desai talks about her strained relationship with Sidharth Shukla

Rashami Desai has been a part of Indian television for the past two decades, featuring in numerous daily soaps and reality shows over the years.

She has appeared in shows like Nach Baliye 7, Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Bigg Boss 13, Naagin 4, and Ladies vs Gentlemen.

However, her camaraderie with the late actor Sidharth Shukla has often garnered headlines. The two worked together in Dil Se Dil Tak and were also part of Bigg Boss 13.

Lately, Rashami has been exploring regional cinema and was recently seen in the Gujarati film Mom Tane Nahi Samjay. She also appeared on Bharti Singh's podcast, where she opened up about her rift with Sidharth Shukla and revealed that she did not speak to him for nine months during the shoot of Dil Se Dil Tak.

Rashami Desai recalls strained equation with Sidharth Shukla

Talking about her bond with Sidharth Shukla, Rashami said, "I have worked with Siddharth and have had a very different experience. People have seen us in a very different light on Bigg Boss, we used to fight because I have a history with Sidharth Shukla. It had just gotten very bitter, in the 1.5 to 2 years that we worked together, there had been so many differences that we would not speak to each other. We didn't talk to each other for 9 months, our differences were so strong, that we could not see each other's faces. But when we worked, both of us were very professional."

Praising Siddharth she said, "Sidharth was a wonderful and very knowledgeable co-actor I have worked with. He had a good heart too. Unfortunately, 2018 was not a very good phase that I had gone through. I saw a lot of ups and downs and he knew about it. So when on Bigg Boss we had a family week and he came to give me water, only he knew what I was going through. We would communicate through our eyes, it was a very unsaid equation between us which I also respected."

"My niece used to love him and would always go to meet him first on the set, he would also play with her. He used to love kids. Even though there were differences between us, I wouldn't stop them from interacting," she added.

The actress then spoke about the difficult phase in her life. She shared that she had to go through a lot and handle everything on her own, never telling anyone about the struggles she was facing. She admitted that she never really understood the format of Bigg Boss and participated purely for financial reasons because she was in desperate need of money at that time. Despite this, she felt grateful for doing the show, as certain chapters of her life might have remained unfinished or turned into something dark and incomplete, and in that case, she might not have been around. She was glad she decided to be a part of Bigg Boss. She described 2018, 2019, and 2020 as years in her life where she struggled to understand what was happening in her life.

Siddharth Shukla tragically passed away on September 2, 2021, at the age of 40 due to a heart attack. His sudden demise shocked the entire entertainment industry and his fans.