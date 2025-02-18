Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, has been facing backlash from fans ever since he made a controversial remark on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent. During the show, he asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" The comment did not sit well with netizens, who slammed him for making an indecent remark. This led to multiple FIRs being filed against him for his crass statement.

Following the widespread outrage, Ranveer issued an apology on social media. However, it seems his apology was not accepted by many, as he continues to face backlash from netizens.

Amid the ongoing controversy, a video has gone viral on the internet, where an audience member who was present during the shoot claimed that Ranveer had apologized multiple times and even hugged the contestant.

In the video, he said "I was present in that episode aur mujhe pata hai kya hua. I was in the audience. That kid came, Ranveer said that joke. After saying that joke, Ranveer, like usne 3-4 baar bola rahega 'sorry aapko bura toh nahi laga'. I know a 'sorry' doesn't fix everything, but still he was like assuring that the kid was comfortable. Uske baad bhi thodi der woh bachha thodi baatein waatein kari. And then Samay ne bhi usko bola ki 'are you okay with...'. Uske baad, yeh sab hone ke baad, that kid also won the show."

In the video, he said, "I was present in that episode, and I know what happened. I was in the audience. That kid came, and Ranveer said that joke. After saying the joke, Ranveer asked 3-4 times, 'Sorry, I hope you didn't feel bad?' I know a 'sorry' doesn't fix everything, but he was making sure the kid was comfortable. Even after that, the kid talked a little. And then Samay also asked him, 'Are you okay with...?' After all this, that kid even won the show."

The audience member went on to share, "He was told the same thing at that moment. When he won, everyone went to celebrate, and Ranveer went up to him, hugged him, and said, 'Bro, you okay? You look good. Sorry if you felt bad about that joke.' Samay also said, 'You killed it, bro. Crazy!' So I'm just saying, don't spread unnecessary hate, guys."

After the video, many netizens came out in support of Ranveer.

One fan shared, "People spreading hate need to know this so bad.."

Another one asked, "Thank you for this. The hate is so unnecessary."

Despite being summoned by the Mumbai Police for questioning, authorities have been unable to contact Allahbadia. Reports indicate that his residence is locked, and his phone remains switched off.

However, Ranveer Allahbadia has publicly stated that he is not absconding and intends to cooperate fully with the investigation. In an Instagram post, he mentioned that he has been receiving death threats, and affirmed his commitment to follow due process.

Taking to Instagram he wrote, "My team and I are cooperating with the police and all other authorities. I will follow due process and be available to all agencies. My remark about my parents was insensitive and disrespectful. It is my moral responsibility to do better and I am genuinely sorry."

"I'm watching death threats pour in from people saying that they want to kill me and hurt my family. People have invaded my mother's clinic posing as patients. I'm feeling scared, and I don't know what to do. But I'm not running away. I have full faith in the police and the judicial system of India," added Allahbadia.

After the backlash, Samay Raina deleted India's Got Latent episodes from YouTube.