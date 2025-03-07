'Disgusting , cheap': Karan Veer Mehra Kisses Rashami Desai; actress blushes; fans age-shame Bigg Boss 18 winner

It was a glamorous night as singer Ankit Tiwari, known for his hit track, celebrated his birthday on March 6. Several TV stars gathered under one roof to join in the celebrations.

Among the attendees were Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra, Rashami Desai, Mannara Chopra, Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, and Sudhanshu Pandey, among others, who rang in Ankit's birthday in style.

Karanveer Mehra faces flak for kissing Rashami Desai at an event

A viral clip from the party shows Karan Veer Mehra kissing Rashami Desai on the cheek. The moment happened when Ankit Tiwari was cutting his birthday cake—he went to feed a piece to Rashami, and Karan Veer playfully gave her a peck, making her blush. The two looked adorable together as they enjoyed the moment.

For the celebration, Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra opted for a black shirt and jeans, while Rashami was stunned in a blue denim jumpsuit.

However, netizens had mixed reactions to Karan Veer's gesture. While some found the moment sweet, a section of users age-shamed him for kissing Rashami.

A user said, "He is chichora, kisses everyone."

Another said," Is she playing with Chum's emotions?"

One of the users said, "He is almost 40 years old and kissing Rashami."

The next one mentioned, "Disgusting, cheap and cringye he could have just fed her cake."

About Ankit Tiwari and Karanveer Mehra

For the unversed, Ankit Tiwari is a prominent name in the entertainment industry, known for hit songs like Galliyan, Agar Tu Hota, Dil Cheez Tujhe Dedi, and more.

After winning BB 18, Karan Veer Mehra is riding high on success and is frequently spotted at various events.

On the other hand, Mannara Chopra is a participant in Laughter Chefs 2.