YouTube finally jumped the subscription bandwagon after services like Spotify made it big in India. YouTube Premium and YouTube Music were launched two months ago, allowing users to enjoy extra benefits of the existing services. YouTube's subscription model is on point, but users have gotten comfortable with the free offering, so convincing them to convert into paying users is proving to be quite a task.

In a bid to lure young users, YouTube introduced cheaper plans for both its premium subscriptions that save nearly half of what users would normally pay. YouTube Premium costs Rs 129 a month while YouTube Music subscription costs Rs 99 per month. But if you're a student, YouTube Premium fee would drastically come down to Rs 59 while the YouTube Music subscription would cost Rs 79 per month.

Why go premium?

As in the case of all premium services, YouTube premium subscriptions offer some extra perks. YouTube Music subscribers can enjoy ad-free music streaming, background playback and even be able to download content.

If you opt for YouTube Premium, all the benefits of YouTube Music will be carried over in addition to exclusive access to YouTube Originals.

How to avail student subscriptions?

YouTube's student plans are available only to full-time students from accredited colleges and universities in India. All students plans are available for purchase from YouTube's dedicated premium services page for both Music and Premium services.

Students availing YouTube's discounted offer must furnish necessary academic details while signing up, the eligibility of which will be determined by SheerID. YouTube also notes that annual verification is required for students.

For non-students

If you're not a student and still looking for some deals on YouTube Premium, there's a two-month free trial for individuals and one month of free access to a family subscription. YouTube Music Premium Family plan gives access to up to 6 members and costs Rs 149 per month for Android users and Rs 199 per month for iOS users. Similarly, YouTube Premium Family plan costs Rs 189 for Android and Rs 249 for iOS users monthly.