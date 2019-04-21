The year 2019 has been a good omen particularly for the technology companies. It began with arch-rivals Apple and Samsung announcing collaboration to support the former's Apple TV series and AirPlay support on latter's smart TVs. Earlier this week, Apple and Qualcomm ended a bitter patent infringement battle and forged a new agreement for modem supply for iPhones.

Now, old foes Amazon and Google too have announced truce after two years of spat. In late 2017, both the companies took down each other's services—YouTube and Amazon Prime Video—on Fire TV and Chromecast, respectively. Amazon went on to remove products such as Chromecast and other Google hardware off its e-commerce site.

However, the bitterness between the two technolgy giants is all gone now. "We are excited to work with Amazon to launch the official YouTube apps on Fire TV devices worldwide. Bringing our flagship YouTube experience to Amazon Fire TV gives our users even more ways to watch the videos and creators they love," said Heather Rivera, Global Head of Product Partnerships at Google YouTube, said.

"We're excited to bring the Prime Video app to Chromecast and Android TV devices, and to give our customers convenient access to the shows and movies they love. Whether watching the latest season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, catching teams go head-to-head on Thursday Night Football or renting a new-release movie, customers will have even more ways to stream what they want, whenever they want, no matter where they are," Andrew Bennett, Head of Worldwide Business Development for Amazon Prime Video said.

There is no word on the timeline on when the Amazon services go live on Google Chromecast and Android TV, and Google service on Amazon devices, but it is said to be soon, most probably in a month or two.

Users will be able to sign in to their existing YouTube account, access their full library of content, and play videos in 4K HDR at 60 fps on supported devices. In addition, standalone YouTube TV and YouTube Kids apps will also launch later this year on Fire TV devices and Fire TV Edition smart TVs where available.

On the other hand, Android TV and Chromecast owners can soon login to the Amazon Prime Video service to access Amazon Originals like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Hanna, Homecoming, Bosch, Catastrophe and The Grand Tour, several other hit TV shows such as Seinfeld, Two and Half Men, and scores of block buster Hollywood and other regional movies, as well.