Holders Germany face South Korea in a crucial Group F tie of Fifa World Cup 2018 at the Kazan Arena on Wednesday, June 27.

When does the match start and how to watch it live

The Group F matches on Wednesday begin at 5 pm local time, 7:30 pm IST and 3 pm BST.

Sony Ten 2 , Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN HD will provide live television coverage of the match in India.

The live stream will be available on Sony Liv.

Haven't Germany already qualified?

No. The reigning world champions, like many other big boys in the tournament, have struggled in the group stages. Following a shock 1-0 defeat to Mexico in their tournament opener, the Die Mannschaft scraped through to a win over Sweden in their second group game last Saturday.

Toni Kroos' injury-time winner, a stunning free-kick just outside the box, helped Germany clinch the much-needed win and three points.

The holder, with their fate in their own hands, are currently placed second and with another win, they will be able to progress to the Round of 16.

Coach Joachim Low is confident about their team's chances knowing the situation is still under their control in Group F. Germany can qualify with a draw, provided Sweden lose or draw their game against group leaders Mexico in Ekaterinburg.

"We need to have clarity in our own result. We know what we need to do and we'll look at our own performance, we will try and be the masters of our own destiny," Low said on the eve of the crunch tie.

Can South Korea qualify?

On the other hand, South Korea, who have faced defeats in their first two matches, can still go through if they win big and Sweden lose to Mexico. If all the three teams end up on three points, goal difference will be calculated to decide the pre-quarter-finalists.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Son Heung-min showed glimpses of his class when he pulled one back for Korea during their 2-1 defeat to Mexico on Saturday.

The 2002 World Cup semi-finalists though will face an uphill task, given the renewed confidence in Germany's camp following Kroos' wonder strike. They will also be without captain Sung-yueng Ki as he picked up a calf injury.

