Germany boss Joachim Low has dismissed reports that he could take over as head coach at Bayern Munich after the summer World Cup in Russia.

Current Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes, 72, is expected to step down at the end of the season, with the Bavarian giants having already begun their search for a replacement.

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel was reported to have turned down the chance to coach Bayern last weekend as he is more interested in working in the Premier League.

Low, who is preparing to lead Germany into a friendly against Brazil in Berlin on March 27, said Bayern's imminent coaching vacancy was the furthest thing from his mind.

"I've got other worries than Bayern," he was quoted as saying by Goal. "It's not a topic."

The Sun reported over the weekend that Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, president Uli Hoeness and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic tried and failed in their attempts to persuade Tuchel to take over at the Allianz Arena over a conference call.

It came after Heynckes praised Tuchel's qualities and publicly urged the Bavarian club to hire the former Dortmund coach as his successor.

He said: "Thomas Tuchel has the quality to coach Bayern. I rate Thomas Tuchel. He has continued the progression from the youth teams at Mainz. That is the stairway to success that you must take, learning the correct approach and people skills.

"Under Tuchel, Borussia Dortmund played excellent football with a good system – all of today's modern footballing elements were there for everyone to see. Tuchel's side finished runners-up, won the DFB Pokal and played attractive football. I had fun watching BVB, that's why I respect and rate him as a very good trainer."

RB Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuttl, Hoffenheim's Julian Nagelsmann and Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino are among the other names linked with the Bayern job.

Bayern hold a 17-point lead over Schalke at the top of the Bundesliga table. The Bavarian giants are through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where they will face Sevilla.