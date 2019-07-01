The Kerala Police are investigating a missing woman case after receiving a complaint about the disappearance of a German citizen from the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram.

Lisa Weise came to Kerala three months ago in March and went missing soon after her arrival. The Thiruvananthapuram police registered a complaint on this regard after the complaint was forwarded to Kerala Police chief Loknath Behra by the German consulate.

The complaint filed by Lisa's family stated that she left to Kerala on March 5 and arrived on March 7. It is reported that she was travelling with a UK citizen named Muhammed Ali. Both of them were headed to the Amritapuri Ashramam in Kollam district but no one has heard from Lisa while Muhammed Ali went back on March 15.

The police are collecting information from Muhammed. Her travel documents state Amritapuri as her destination, but the Ashram officials said that she did not report there. They said that the details of all the people entering the Ashram are recorded by them.

While Lisa's visa was supposed to expire on May 5, the police are yet to ascertain if she left the country from any other transit points. Her grandmother claimed that she has not heard from Lisa since her departure from Germany, reports The Hindu.

The Valiyuthura police have formed a special team and are investigating over the matter. The team headed by Assistant Commissioner R Ilango is checking travel documents all around the country to get a lead on the missing woman.