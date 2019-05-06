A probe ordered by Kerala Police chief Loknath Behra suspects foul play in the postal ballots of police officials who were deployed outside their home districts.

Kerala voted on April 23 to pick 20 Lok Sabha members.

The intelligence wing conducted the probe after allegations were levelled that the CPI-M backed office bearers of the Kerala Police Association had committed foul play.

Behra ordered the probe after an audio clip of two police officials speaking on the postal ballots surfaced in the media.

A four-page report submitted to Behra points at foul play and has recommended action against two police officials besides recommending a comprehensive probe, according to sources in the know of things.

The association consists of 58,000 police officials and is led by those said to be close to the CPI-M.