George RR Martin's Game of Thrones has come to a bittersweet end with season 8. Now that the story of Starks, Lannisters, and Targaryens has finally ended, the entire fandom of GoT is eagerly waiting to learn intrinsic details about its prequel. Earlier this week, Martin revealed some shocking details about the forthcoming series, which you can check below.

As per our previous reports, the first prequel to HBO's Game of Thrones is currently filming in Northern Ireland. Acclaimed author George RR Martin is serving as an executive producer of the show which is being created by Jane Goldman. The show is said to take place roughly 5,000 years before the events depicted in Game of Thrones books and the subsequent TV series. It was also made clear by the author that the prequel is dated even before there were Dragons or Targaryens. Entertainment Weekly has now learned some exclusive details about the show which makes every GoT fan desperate.

During his conversation with EW, George RR Martin stated the Westeros is divided into 100 kingdoms in the prequel series. There were only seven big kingdoms that were shown in Game of Thrones but the prequel is said to have 100 kingdoms, which simply means that the prequel series is going to have a huge star cast and several parallel storylines.

Although there will not be any Dragons or Targaryens in the show, the prequel is surely going to bring back Starks and direwolves. As per Martin, the prequel is also going to feature the White Walkers or The Others but there will also be other huge animals like mammoths. If the prequel is going to have The White Walkers then our previous speculation about Night King and his early life as a Night commander of the Night Watch could probably be true.

Moreover, Martin revealed that the show is not going to feature Lannisters but there will surely be going to have Castlery Rock. As per Martin, the huge castle is "occupied by the Casterlys — for whom it's still named after in the time of Game of Thrones."

As of now, we don't have any official release date of Game of Thrones prequel which is currently rumoured to be called as Bloodnight or The Longest Night. However, there are speculations that HBO could release the first prequel somewhere around March 2020 or 2021.