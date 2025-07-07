Remember Genelia D'Souza's eyeroll as Riteish Deshmukh and Preity Zinta couldn't stop talking at an event? Well! She now has an explanation to it. If you are an entertainment buff, there is no way you haven't seen the famous video of Riteish – Genelia and Preity. The incident happened during an awards show back in 2021.

What went down

The video showed Riteish Deshmukh bumping into Preity Zinta at the event and couldn't stop kissing her hands while exchanging pleasantries. Like every other wife, Genelia looked irritated and that eye roll became a famous meme. Now, years later, the 'Sitaare Zameen Par' actress has spoken about the viral clip.

Genelia's take

Genelia first commended the cameraman for taking that shot. "Hats off to the cameraman who shot it — he did a great job. It's a good laugh. I think it's a great laugh," she told Instant Bollywood. Calling the video frivolous, the 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' actress added that she is and will be the 'Housefull' actor's number 1.

"I'm very clear that I have to be Riteish's number one. I don't care about anything else; these things are too frivolous for us. We've dated for 23 years now," she said.

Potshot at herself

Back in 2021 too, Genelia had taken a dig at the video. In the post, she had shared the clip of Riteish kissing Preity. She then wrote, "Wanna know what happened back home?" In the continuation to the video, the pretty actress was seen punching Deshmukh.

Riteish – Genelia love story

"Honestly, I thought that Riteish is this rich, very connected brat, so I shouldn't look at him and talk to him, so I didn't. He was wondering why am I not talking. He was very sweet, so I wanted to talk to him, but I was like, one shouldn't feel that I am talking to you because you are the chief minister's son and all of that. But anyway, we started talking and then we never stopped," she added.