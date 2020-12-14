Popular English media personality Gemma Collins has sensationally claimed that she wished to get abducted by aliens. She made these remarks after reading a Daily Star Sunday report that detailed the experiences faced by UFO buff Russ Kellet.

Alien abduction mysteries continue

In the Daily Star report, Russ claimed that he was abducted by aliens measuring 10 feet in 1999. The UFO buff also revealed that he saw Robbie Williams hanging out with aliens inside the spaceship.

In one of her recent podcast, Gemma Collins addressed these claims and expressed her wish to get abducted by aliens.

"This guy said the aliens put him in a chair and gave him injections and he saw that Robbie Williams was in the room hanging out with the aliens. I'm going to have to track down Robbie and ask him if this is true," said Collins in her podcast, Daily Star reports.

Collins also revealed that she would like to live with aliens in Essex, and invited aliens to join her for shopping in London.

"If I was abducted I'd be like, 'Guys, let's have a good time... do you want to move to Essex with me? Shall we go to London shopping?' I would literally just be normal with them. Aliens would definitely need someone on the Earth to do their communication, to let people not be scared of them," added Collins.

However, Collins admitted that she will scream and run if she encounters a real alien.

The confession made by Miley Cyrus

A few weeks back, American singer Miley Cyrus had revealed that she once witnessed a UFO following her. The singer claimed that she was not able to look up at the skies normally after witnessing that mysterious UFO.

The singer later admitted that her alleged alien encounter could be the result of weed wax (cannabis oil).

"I was driving through San Bernardino with my friend, and I got chased down by some sort of UFO. I am pretty sure about what I saw. I had bought weed wax from a guy in a van in front of a taco shop, so it could have been the weed wax," said Cyrus.