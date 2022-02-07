The film industry was one of the most affected sectors due to the Covid pandemic. It was a tough time for cinema theatres over the past couple of years, and during these times, OTT platforms gained huge popularity in India. These OTT platforms never failed to keep us engaged throughout the pandemic, and the trend is likely to continue in the coming years, as several filmmakers are making content exclusively for OTT platforms.

OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have already lined up some interesting content for the month of February. IB Times India presents you with the list of some notable OTT content that will be streamed in February 2022.

The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Season 4 of the American period comedy-drama web series is set to air this February. The plot revolves around a housewife in New York who decides to pursue her dream after realising that she is a gifted comedian. The plot set in the late 1950s and early 1960s was first premiered in 2017.

Platform: Amazon Prime

Release Date: February 18, 2022.

Gehraiyaan

Starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi, the movie is all about human emotions, anger, pain, romance and cheating. The romantic drama film is directed by Shakun Batra.

Platform: Amazon Prime

Release Date: February 11, 2022

Catching Killers

Catching Killers season 2 will premiere on Netflix on February 9th, so get ready true-crime documentary aficionados!

Each episode, directed by Suemay Oram and produced by Louise Norman, Tom Keeling, and Lydia Delmonte, examines the crimes of two well-known serial killers. The Green River Killer, the Aileen Wuornos case, and the Happy Face Killer case were the notorious cases investigated in the first season. The BTK killer will be one of the crimes investigated in Season 2.

You can also expect to hear about additional well-known serial murderer instances.

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: February 09, 2022

The Fame Game

Madhuri Dixit will make her digital debut through this Netflix series.

This suspense family drama is about a global superstar who mysteriously vanishes without a trace. The plot centres around Bollywood superstar Anamika Anand, who appears to have it all, but is her life ideal or just a carefully crafted façade?

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: February 25, 2022

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a high voltage horror thriller. Directed by David Blue Garcia, the film is loaded with several scenes which will take the audiences to a state of scare and intimidation. The film stars Alice Krige, Elsie Fisher, Nell Hudson, and Sarah Yarkin in the lead roles.



Platform: Netflix

Release Date: February 18, 2022.