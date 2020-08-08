The former Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu was sworn in on Saturday as India's new Comptroller and Auditor General.

In the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, he took his oath at the ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan at 10.30 am. Murmu's will serve his tenure to November 20, 2024.

GC Murmu steps in as CAG

Murmu is a former 1985-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Gujarat cadre, succeeds Rajiv Mehrishi, who stepped down from office on Friday. Mehrishi happens to be a former 1978-batch IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, had served as the CAG of India in September 2017.

Murmu had stepped down as the first Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, incidentally, this was on the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

Murmu later went to the CAG office, where he was welcomed by senior officers of the Indian Audit and Accounts Department. Before moving to J&K, Murmu previously served as Joint Secretary in the Department of Expenditure, Additional Secretary in the Department of Financial Services and Department of Revenue, and then as Special Secretary, before serving as full-fledged Secretary in the Department of Expenditure.

Murmu has also been in important positions in Gujarat as well. He has a wide experience in administrative, economic, and infrastructure fields with a postgraduate in Political Science from Utkal University, Murmu also holds an MBA degree from the University of Birmingham.

Born on November 21st, 1959 in the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha and is married to Dr Smita Murmu. He has two children, Ruchika Murmu, and son, Ruhaan Murmu.