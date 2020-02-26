Gayathri Raguramm has come down heavily on filmmaker Pa Ranjith for his comments on violence in Delhi. The creator of the movies like Kabali and Kaala had held the BJP government responsible for the incident, which killed at least 20 people.

On his Twitter, Pa Ranjith slammed the BJP government and asked people to unite against the fascist regime. "It's so disheartening to see the communal fascist forces unleashing violence in the Nation's capital.India is a secular democratic nation.The ruling BJP government is systematically turning this country to fundamentalism & trying the same in Tamilnadu.Lets unite against fascism! [sic]"

Responding to his tweet, the Bigg Boss Tamil 1 contestant, asked him the meaning of secularism and wonder it applies only to Hindus. She posted, "What is the meaning of secularism? Is secularism apply only to Hindus? BJP is correcting the corrupt system. Because u Periyarist coolie mamas are destroying the hindu religion in Tamil Nadu. Congress pakistan kai coolies destroying Hindus in India. It's u who provoke Muslims ½. [sic]"

She continues, "And betray the Muslims for votes cry to hindus for votes. I know ur brother a VCK party. Where did u go when thiruma bad mouth film industry? Ur political aspirations is two faced cunning. The cinema world who introduced u from invisibility to visibility u betray the filmindustry. [sic]"

The violence broke out in northeast Delhi's Muslim-dominated Maujpur, Jaffrabad, Chandbagh and Bhajanpura areas on Sunday and the situation went out of hand on Monday. Some reports claimed that the protesters were split into religious lines with some even chanting "shoot the traitors".

The violent scuffle broke out between pro-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) supporters and protesters in northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad area. At least 20 people have been killed in the Delhi violence and one head constable too succumbed to injuries that incurred during the clash.