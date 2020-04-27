Gayathri Raghuram, actress-choreographer, has slammed actor Suriya for failing to keep his promise that he made in 2018. This comes in the wake of Jyothika's controversial comment on a TV show over making donations to the temples.

Gayathri Hits Out

Sharing a screen shot from a news where Suriya promised to renovate and maintain 400 government school toilets in Tamil Nadu and wrote,"This interview was given in 2018 - how many done so far? Although it's government job to do but U have given a word in 2018 we have rights to ask u now. [sic]"

Now, Gayathri stated that the actors make such claims for publicity, while taking potshots on Jyothika. "Actors just don't do publicity stunt. Preach what u do. Planning to build 400 gov school toilets by surya in 2018 and now Jyothika will maintain all government hospital school by donating she doesn't have to put money In Hundi. We don't need government at all. [sic]" she wrote.

Continuing her attack, the Bigg Boss Tamil 1 contestant tweeted, "Hundi money should only benifit poor Hindus For food, hospitals and schools. Will they agree? We will maintain our temple the best. Loyola college belongs hindu temple trust leased for Christian college and many more like this given to hospital schools. Without facts ppl talk. [sic]"

What did Jyothika say?

In a show aired on Vijay TV recently, Jyothika stressed the importance of donating money to hospitals to temples. Recalling an incident when she had been to Thanjavur, the actress claimed that she wanted to visit the famous Brihadeeswara temple. The following day, she went to shooting in a hospital, but she was disappointed to see how poorly it was maintained.

"I don't think I can say all that I saw. So a request — I have said this in Raatchasi too, Gowtham has said — that you are donating a lot of money to temples, painting it and maintaining it, donating to the temple hundi. Please put the same amount into buildings, schools, hospitals. It's very important. I felt very bad. I didn't go to the temple after seeing the hospital. I think hospitals are as important, schools are as important, so let's donate to them also," the News Minute quoted her as saying in the interview.

Since then, Jyothika and Suriya are being attacked by netizens and notably by the BJP.