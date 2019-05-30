Tejasvi Surya
Tejasvi Surya with Ladakh MP Jamyang T Namgyal.Twitter

Social media posts and pictures of some of the newly-elected Members of Parliament are gaining immense traction before the swearing-in ceremony. The new MPs for this term are active on social media, posting regular updates about their work.

BJP's youngest parliamentarian, 28-year-old Tejaswi Surya, talked about his first task as an MP in his tweet, saying:

He also poured his support and admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi through his tweets.

A picture he had earlier posted with Amethi MP Smriti Irani from the Central Hall also garnered major attention, with around 73,000 likes and 9,000 retweets.

Gautam Gambhir, the BJP MP from East Delhi, also grabbed eyeballs when he commented on the assault of a Muslim man in Gurugram.

"My thoughts on secularism emanate from honourable PM Mr Modi's mantra "सबका साथ, सबका विकास, सब का विश्वास". I am not limiting myself to Gurugram incident alone, any oppression based on caste/religion is deplorable. Tolerance & inclusive growth is what idea of India is based on," he added.

Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan, who won the Lok Sabha elections from the Gorakhpur seat in Uttar Pradesh, posted his pictures with Sunny Deol, who won from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat in Punjab, on his first visit to the Parliament.

He also later thanked his constituency for their support in a tweet.

But while Ravi Kishan's tweet attracted support for him and Deol as MPs, a picture of Trinamool Congress MPs Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan on Twitter was subjected to incessant trolling.

Chakraborty and Jahan, who are also first-time MPs, were shamed for their choice of attires as MPs.