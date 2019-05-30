Social media posts and pictures of some of the newly-elected Members of Parliament are gaining immense traction before the swearing-in ceremony. The new MPs for this term are active on social media, posting regular updates about their work.

BJP's youngest parliamentarian, 28-year-old Tejaswi Surya, talked about his first task as an MP in his tweet, saying:

My first task as MP elect was to pay pranams to my childhood hero Baba Saheb Ambedkar.



Born into nothing, he grew to become the most influential scholar - leader of the country. An inspiration for everyone.



Let's infuse fresh energy into his sublime Constitution pic.twitter.com/mQbGqUz42y — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) May 24, 2019

He also poured his support and admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi through his tweets.

Gave our respects to Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji at Atal Smarak this morning.



Whether inviting kin of slain party workers in WB or unfairly targeted SM activists from Karnataka or remembering doyens of party, PM @narendramodi teaches us at every step



With our leader MP @mepratap pic.twitter.com/rVxx3KL2qn — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) May 30, 2019

A picture he had earlier posted with Amethi MP Smriti Irani from the Central Hall also garnered major attention, with around 73,000 likes and 9,000 retweets.

Oh man!!



I had waited for this selfie with my favourite @smritiirani ji from such a long time. So many countless hours I have spent hearing her speeches & interviews!



Her victory in Amethi only reinforces our faith in democracy.



Smriti Ji you are a rockstar! ? pic.twitter.com/zYsxIlp0Ka — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) May 25, 2019

Gautam Gambhir, the BJP MP from East Delhi, also grabbed eyeballs when he commented on the assault of a Muslim man in Gurugram.

“In Gurugram Muslim man told to remove skullcap,chant Jai Shri Ram”.

It is deplorable. Exemplary action needed by Gurugram authorities. We are a secular nation where @Javedakhtarjadu writes “ओ पालन हारे, निर्गुण और न्यारे” & @RakeyshOmMehra gave us d song “अर्ज़ियाँ” in Delhi 6. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 27, 2019

"My thoughts on secularism emanate from honourable PM Mr Modi's mantra "सबका साथ, सबका विकास, सब का विश्वास". I am not limiting myself to Gurugram incident alone, any oppression based on caste/religion is deplorable. Tolerance & inclusive growth is what idea of India is based on," he added.

Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan, who won the Lok Sabha elections from the Gorakhpur seat in Uttar Pradesh, posted his pictures with Sunny Deol, who won from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat in Punjab, on his first visit to the Parliament.

#Parliament ka pahla din Saath main @sunny paji aur desh ke sabsey badey aur adhbhut neta Shri @narendramodi ji saamney aur unki awaz aur fantastic #speech ek sikh hum sab ke liye ..??? pic.twitter.com/HW84Frv197 — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) May 25, 2019

He also later thanked his constituency for their support in a tweet.

But while Ravi Kishan's tweet attracted support for him and Deol as MPs, a picture of Trinamool Congress MPs Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan on Twitter was subjected to incessant trolling.

And its us again

1st day at Parliament @nusratchirps pic.twitter.com/ohBalZTJCV — Mimssi (@mimichakraborty) May 27, 2019

Chakraborty and Jahan, who are also first-time MPs, were shamed for their choice of attires as MPs.