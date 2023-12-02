Bollywood actor Payal Ghosh who has appeared in a few Tamil and Hindi films is grabbing headlines for her sensational claims.

The actor on Friday took to social media and claimed that she has been in a relationship with cricketer Irfan Pathan. She also mentioned that Gautam Gambhir regularly gave her missed calls while she was in a relationship with Pathan.

Payal Ghosh makes shocking claims on Twitter

Payal Ghosh took to her X profile to share a throwback picture with Irfan Pathan and wrote, "After we broke up... I fell ill... I couldn't work for years... but he was the only guy whom I loved... after that I never loved anybody."

It so happened that jokingly Payal said she wants to marry Mohammad Shami. She then said that it was just a joke and the one true love of her life has been Irfan Pathan, who she has dated for 5 years. She wrote in Hindi, "Gautam Gambhir and Akshay Kumar were after me, but I only loved Irfan Pathan. I would talk about everyone to Irfan and also show him the missed calls I would receive from them."

Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of raping her

Not just that, Payal had also claimed that Anurag Kashyap had raped her. She added, "Akshay Kumar never misbehaved with me, even though he was a big star. I will always respect him for that." Actress Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct.

In her latest tweet, she wrote that Anurag forced himself onto her.

The actress has now deleted all her tweets.

On the work front, she was also seen in show 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya'.