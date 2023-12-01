Actor Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, directed by Sandeep Vanga is clashing with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur on Friday. Both films have got a terrific opening at the global box office. However, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has already shattered box-office records with its first-day opening.

The special screening of the film was held on Thursday. Alia Bhatt was seen rooting for her husband and attended the screening with her family. Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt.

Neetu Kapoor also attended the screening and walked beside Ranbir.

Ranbir's wife and biggest cheerleader Alia Bhatt attended the movie's screening in Mumbai, wearing a t-shirt with Ranbir's still from the film printed on it.

A video of Alia arriving at Animal's screening was shared on social media. Alia Bhatt gave boss lady vibes as she opted for a pant suit and wore Ranbir Kapoor's rugged look Arjun Singh from the film printed on her t-shirt.

The t-shirt also had the film's dialogue written on it. The video also showed Alia's sister Shaheen and mother Soni Razdan walking alongside her.

Ranbir Kapoor was accompanied by his mother Neetu Singh. Ranbir looked dapper in his black suit and Neetu looked stylish in black.

Several videos and pictures from the special screening have gone viral.

In the video, Alia is seen walking hand-in-hand with her sister as well as Neetu Singh.

In one of the clips, Neetu Singh hugs Anil Kapoor, while, Alia Bhatt hugs Rashmika.

Among others attending the screening were Bobby Deol's family. His wife Tanya Deol and son Aryaman Deol. His nephew and brother Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol turned up for the screening. Karan's wife Drisha Acharya was also seen at the screening.

Bobby Deol looked dapper in all black. Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Ranbir's love interest in Animal opted for a brown body-hugging outfit.

However, it was Alia's outfit that stole the show.

Netizens compared Alia's idea with that of Deepika. Deepika had worn a customised Ranveer Singh jacket when she stepped out to watch the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani with Ranveer.

A section of netizens also shared that, Katrina was also seen at Sam Bahadur's screening and didn't customise her outfit but simply supported her husband, Vicky Kaushal.

Take a look at the comments

A user wrote, "Copying Deepika Padukone."

Another mentioned, "She doesn't have her style.."

After the screening, Ranbir planted a kiss on Neetu's cheeks as she was left exhilarated after watching his film.

Later, Ranbir lovingly said goodbye to Neetu and walked her towards the car while Alia waited patiently for him.

For the unversed, Animal is Ranbir's second film this year. His Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was released earlier this year.

Animal is expected to have a global opening of Rs 100 crore.