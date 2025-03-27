Gautam Adani hails wheelchair-bound employee's courage for attempting bungee jumping

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, on Thursday hailed the courage of a wheelchair-bound employee who attempted adventure sport bungee jumping in Rishikesh.

Bungee jumping is an adventure sport where a person jumps from a great height while tied to a large rope.

The Adani Group Chairman lauded Kay Mehta's willpower for indulging in the sport while in a wheelchair. He called Mehta an inspiration for millions of people with and without disability.

"Most people do it for the thrill. Kay Mehta, our own Adanian, did it to make a statement," Gautam Adani, shared in a post on social media platform X.

"From the heights of Rishikesh, strapped in his wheelchair, Kay took a leap that told the world: no odds, no fear, can stop willpower. Kay, you don't just inspire us - you redefine what it means to be an Adanian. Hum Karke Dikhate Hain #HKKDH," the Adani Group Chairman said.

Notably, 'Hum Karke Dikhate Hain' is a media campaign launched by the Adani Group in May 2023.

Developed by Ogilvy India, the campaign is called 'Hum mushkilo ki nahi sunte, karke dikhate hai' (Undeterred by challenges, we deliver on our commitments).

It highlights the Adani Group's "resilience, tenacity, and relentless pursuit of overcoming obstacles to build world-class infrastructure, both in India and abroad", as per the company.

The latest in the campaign series is the narrative-driven film 'Journey of Dreams', which was released early in March.

Highlighting the transformative power of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited, the film pays tribute to the indomitable spirit of 'Hum Karke Dikhate Hain' of today's India and Indians, showcasing unwavering determination.

The film emphasises how Adani Ports enables businesses, both large and small, to thrive by providing seamless connectivity and world-class facilities, according to the company.

In December last year, the company's advertisement on wind turbines and renewable energy took the internet by storm.

The 1.30-minute video, with the tagline 'Pehle Pankha Aayega, Phir Bijli Aayegi', takes the viewers by surprise and also goes on to illustrate how clean energy can light up lives, without polluting the environment.

(With inputs from IANS)