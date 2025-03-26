DJs rejoice! Apple Music now lets you mix with 100M songs

Apple has made a new move in the music industry by launching DJ with Apple Music, one that's bound to be loved by many. This new feature integrates with leading DJ software and hardware platforms such as AlphaTheta, Serato, and inMusic's Engine DJ, Denon DJ, Numark, and RANE DJ. This feature also allows Apple Music subscribers to build and mix sets directly from Apple Music's extensive catalog, further expanding on its initial integration with Algoriddim's djay Pro software.

This integration ensures that DJs at every level have easy and intuitive access to Apple Music's catalog of over 100 million songs. This allows them to create and rehearse their sets on any of these DJ software and hardware platforms, providing a unique opportunity for DJs to hone their craft and shape their future sets.

Stephen Campbell, Global Head of Dance, Electronic & DJ Mixes at Apple Music, emphasized the company's commitment to supporting DJs. He stated, "With this latest integration, we're taking that commitment even further—seamlessly connecting Apple Music with the industry's leading DJ software and hardware. This innovation brings the full power of Apple Music into the creative workflow, making it easier than ever for DJs to access, play, and discover music in real time."

In addition to the integration, Apple Music has also launched a new dedicated DJ with Apple Music category page. This page features a series of DJ-friendly editorial playlists, along with new curator pages for each DJ software and hardware platform, showcasing any mixes or sample playlists that can be used for practice.

Industry leaders have welcomed this innovation. Karim Morsy, CEO at Algoriddim, described the development as a game-changer, stating, "The integration of djay with Apple Music across mobile, desktop, and spatial devices opens up a world of creative possibilities for both beginners and seasoned pros. With instant access to Apple Music's catalog of over 100 million songs, DJs can mix anytime, anywhere – transforming the way they discover and play their favorite music."

Yoshinori Kataoka, President and CEO of AlphaTheta, expressed excitement about the integration, stating, "This marks a significant step forward in making DJ'ing more accessible, and we couldn't be more excited about the possibilities it opens up."

The launch of DJ with Apple Music builds upon the success of Apple Music's DJ Mixes, a program that has turned Apple Music into the premier destination for premium DJ mixes, with a comprehensive collection of thousands of sets. In December, Apple Music also launched Apple Music Club, a live global radio station where mixes from the most important and forward-thinking DJs are thoughtfully curated together, providing fans a never-ending set, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.