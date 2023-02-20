There is no one who does it like Gauri Khan when it comes to fashion. The first wife of Bollywood, Gauri's fashion sense never goes wrong. From traditional attires to western couture; Gauri knows how to dress elegantly and remain in vogue.

On January 21, Shah Rukh Khan's wife was spotted attending the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai's new ultra-luxury hotel.

Gauri Khan slayed her all black look and posed for the shutterbugs and even shared a moment from the grand event on her Instagram page. The well-known interior designer had shared a carousel post with photos from the event and captioned it saying, "#atlantistheroyal @bottomlinemedia @iamanagementinternational."

Though Gauri Khan's post got over 200K likes and many people praised her beauty, a certain section of the netizen is trolling her now for editing her skin tone in those pictures.

A Reddit user recently shared Gauri's photos from the same event, but from Getty images which were unedited and it showed King Khan's wife with a darker skin tone and ageing lines. The user shared the photos with the caption, "Actual Pic vs the edited one Gauri posted on her insta. Why do celebs feel the need to "beautify" their pics so much these days?"

As soon as the post was shared on Reddit, people started calling Gauri 'insecure' for hiding her original skin tone. One user said, "The answer to the "why" already is blatantly obvious. It gets pondered all the time on this sub. Idk why people forget these are people with insecurities, sometimes more than the common person," while another user wrote, "Honestly she looks quite good in the unedited one makeup and hair looks great and it suits her so well.... the editing is washing her out."

Another netizen said: "Honestly I do it too, ofcourse not a lot where my whole face changes but I do play around with lighting and stuff, especially with those Instagram filters."